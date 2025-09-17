Nagaland CM Launches 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Sep 17 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, launching the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' in the state on Wednesday, called for collective efforts towards universal health coverage to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey towards a healthier and more prosperous future.

The Chief Minister said that in Nagaland, the campaign will focus on health and nutrition for women, adolescent girls, and children. He said that the objectives of the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' (health campaign with services for women and children) include strengthening early detection and treatment linkages for diseases, delivering essential health services at the grassroots, and encouraging families to adopt healthy lifestyles. Health camps will be organised across the state, offering services such as screening for non-communicable diseases, reproductive and child health care, nutrition and menstrual hygiene awareness, tuberculosis screening and counselling, and mental health support, the Chief Minister said.

The state-level launching of the nationwide programme coincided with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Chief Minister highlighting the campaign as part of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 to transform India into a developed nation by the centenary of Independence.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aims to strengthen women's health and nutrition, empower families, and build healthier communities. The campaign in Nagaland will be carried out in 523 health units across Nagaland, including 12 district hospitals.

The Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), along with private hospitals and clinics, will play an active role in providing specialist services during the campaign.

Acknowledging the central role of women's health and empowerment in shaping families and communities, the Chief Minister recognised the contributions of doctors, nurses, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, and community volunteers whose dedication forms the backbone of the programme.

Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Anoop Khinchi, noted that the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA)' represents a landmark initiative designed to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across the country through improved access, better quality care, and increased awareness.

With more than one lakh health camps being organised nationwide, it is the largest health outreach of its kind. By emphasising preventive healthcare and nutrition, the initiative aims to reduce maternal and child mortality and contribute to the broader national vision of building resilient families under Viksit Bharat 2047.

As part of the programme, Chief Minister Rio also virtually launched the Integrated Public Health Laboratory at District Hospital Dimapur and District Hospital Mon.

In addition, he flagged off newly inducted Ambulances, Hearse Vans, and Rapid Response Team Vehicles to strengthen health service delivery in the state. The fortnight-long campaign, running from September 17 to October 2, will culminate on Gandhi Jayanti.