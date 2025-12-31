Bitcoin Set To Fall In 2026 While Payment Infrastructure Boosts: Experts

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin's Outlook for 2026: Challenges and Growing Utility

While Bitcoin faces a potentially difficult 2026 with analysts predicting a decline extending from late 2025, the coming year could prove pivotal in expanding real-world use cases. As market pressures persist, innovations in payment infrastructure and increased accessibility may drive Bitcoin 's utility beyond speculative investment into everyday transactions.



Market analysts forecast Bitcoin could bottom near $60,000 in late 2026, presenting a potential buying opportunity.

Early investors believe the end of 2026 may be optimal for accumulation, with subsequent halving events likely to trigger supply shocks and price rallies.

The likelihood of Bitcoin reaching new highs before the cycle low diminishes, with macroeconomic factors heavily influencing outcomes. Progress in Bitcoin payments infrastructure, including layer-2 solutions and neobanking services, is expected to enhance adoption for transactional purposes.

Market Perspective and Future Trends

While Bitcoin's price trajectory over the past year has been volatile, with forecasts originally predicting a peak between $180,000 and $250,000 by the end of 2025, the cryptocurrency is currently on course to close the year below its January highs of over $100,000. According to early Bitcoin investor Michael Terpin, the asset may bottom around $60,000 in 2026, offering potential accumulation points. Terpin emphasized that the market's lowest points, driven by fear, could give way to significant buying momentum in 2028 and 2029 following the next halving event, which is expected to tighten supply and catalyze price increases.

Terpin also highlighted the influence of macroeconomic factors, including Federal Reserve policies and congressional control, on Bitcoin's prospects. A new Fed chair might ease monetary conditions through lower interest rates, boosting risk assets, whereas a failure by the Republican Party to secure both chambers in the U.S. midterms could hinder pro-crypto regulation, impacting market confidence.

Despite the recent downturn, advancements in Bitcoin's payment infrastructure are poised to accelerate adoption. Innovations such as neobanks, digital infrastructure platforms, and stablecoins backed by Bitcoin are set to facilitate transactions. Notably, Square has integrated Bitcoin payments into its point-of-sale systems, enabling merchants to accept BTC and convert a portion of sales directly into cryptocurrency.

The Bitcoin Lightning Network, a layer-2 scaling solution designed to facilitate faster, cheaper transactions, continues to expand its footprint. By enabling payment channels that only settle net balances on the blockchain, the Lightning Network reduces transaction friction and could capture an estimated 5% of stablecoin flows by 2028, according to Voltage's Graham Krizek.

As Bitcoin matures into a more transaction-friendly asset, its role in everyday payments is expected to grow, even amidst cyclical market downturns. This evolution reflects an industry increasingly focused on real-world utility and scalable infrastructure, signaling a potential shift from speculative trading to broader adoption.

