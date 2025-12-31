BTC/USD Forecast 31/12:Bitcoin Continues To Build A Case
- Bitcoin has rallied slightly in the early hours on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of choppy sideways behavior.
I think Bitcoin is in the process of trying to figure out what it is again, because, quite frankly, it's been a multitude of different things over the years. It's been digital cash. It has also been digital gold. It had been a great way to transfer wealth across borders. It was the savior of everything that ailed the world at one point. So, I think now the real question that traders are going to be asking, especially from the institutional side, is, will it ever be adopted? And quite frankly, it hasn't been adopted.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewYou hear stories about smaller economies adopting it here and there, and that's true, but the reality is that where the money is, in places like the United States, Europe, and China, it's not really used on a day-to-day basis. And institutional traders will eventually start to question that. I don't think we're to the point where the whole narrative falls apart yet, but I do think that is its long-term risk. I certainly know that's one of the conversations being had at the moment. I am mildly cautiously somewhat optimistic here, the longer we go.
