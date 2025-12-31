Must-See BTC Charts Set To Break Or Make In 2026

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Consolidates Amid Gold-Led Recovery, Signals of a Major Move Ahead

Bitcoin has been trading sideways after unsuccessful attempts to surpass the $90,000 mark, with repeated rejections around the $85,000–$87,000 zone. The cryptocurrency's recent price action reflects a broader consolidation phase that traders believe may precede a significant breakout or deeper correction, especially as key support levels and historical patterns come into focus.



Bitcoin is in a consolidation phase following a 30% decline from its October all-time high.

Important support levels include the $84,000–$85,000 area and the 100-week EMA.

Precious metals like gold and silver are leading price movements, often preceding Bitcoin's upward shifts. The distribution of Bitcoin holdings indicates accumulation around current levels, hinting at potential upward movement.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned:

Crypto → $BTC, $ETH. Stocks → None.

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: The current sideways trend suggests market participants are waiting for clearer signals before committing to a direction.

Market context: Broader macroeconomic factors and historical cycles suggest potential for a significant rally or correction in the near future.

Market Overview

Bitcoin's inability to break above the $90,000 resistance has led to a period of sideways trading, following a sharp pullback from its peak in October, which saw over a 30% decline. This pattern resembles previous four-year cycle corrections in Bitcoin, characterized by prolonged periods of consolidation before a decisive move. Multiple analysts view this as a pause rather than a bearish signal, with some suggesting it may be an prelude to a substantial rally.

Gold and Silver as Leading Indicators

Recent data shows that precious metals such as gold and silver tend to lead Bitcoin during periods of market stress. Historically, these metals rally first, with Bitcoin often following after a delay. For example, during the market stress of mid-2020, gold and silver surged before Bitcoin's massive rally from around $12,000 to nearly $65,000. Current market conditions mirror this pattern, with gold and silver reaching all-time highs while Bitcoin consolidates, hinting at a potential upcoming shift.

Bitcoin Supply and Miner Sentiment

Bitcoin's cost basis distribution suggests strong accumulation at recent levels, notably around the $84,000–$85,000 zone, the largest since 2020. Historically, such accumulation zones have preceded upward trends. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's hash rate has experienced a decline after reaching recent heights, raising concerns about miner sentiment. However, some analysts interpret hash rate drops as potentially bullish, indicating miner capitulation that often leads to bullish rebounds.

Technical Indicators and Support Levels

The weekly chart shows Bitcoin firmly supported above its 100-week EMA, a crucial level to watch. As long as prices hold above this support, the broader uptrend remains intact. A sustained break below could signal deeper corrections towards the 200-week EMA, around $66,000–$67,000. Conversely, a bounce from current levels could target highs near $97,000–$98,000, suggesting that patience may be rewarded as traders await a clearer directional move.

