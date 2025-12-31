403
EU Commissioner Condemns Israel's Plans to Block Charities in Gaza
(MENAFN) The European Union's Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib condemned Israel's intentions to prohibit international non-governmental organizations from operating in Gaza, characterizing the move as effectively cutting off critical humanitarian relief on Wednesday.
"Israel's plans to block INGOs in Gaza means blocking life-saving aid. The EU has been clear: the NGO registration law cannot be implemented in its current form. All barriers to humanitarian access must be lifted. IHL (international humanitarian law) leaves no room for doubt: aid must reach those in need," Lahbib stated on X, the social media platform owned by the U.S. company.
Israeli authorities continue maintaining severe restrictions on Gaza's border crossings despite a ceasefire arrangement that became operational in October. The blockade prevents mobile housing units and reconstruction supplies from entering the territory, intensifying a humanitarian emergency that impacts more than 2 million residents.
According to Palestinian officials, the ceasefire period has witnessed at least 414 fatalities within Gaza.
