UN says Gaza humanitarian efforts remain hindered despite ceasefire
(MENAFN) The UN says humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip continue to face significant obstacles, even as the ceasefire surpasses the 100-day mark, according to statements released Monday.
UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), says: "The ceasefire agreement, which has crossed the 100-day mark, must hold so that more civilian lives can be saved."
He adds: "As we have been telling you, the scale-up of humanitarian work continues to be held back by restrictions and impediments, with recent harsh weather also setting back some of the progress."
Haq refers to the World Food Program (WFP), noting the agency’s warning "of how fragile the situation remains," even as it reaches "more than one million people every month through food parcels, bread bundles, hot meals and school meals, making real progress in pushing back famine." The WFP calls for "additional safe humanitarian corridors from Egypt and Jordan, and along the Salah Ad Din Road inside Gaza, to increase volumes and reduce insecurity," he adds.
The UN also announces the launch of the second round of a routine immunization catch-up campaign led by the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Haq explains: "The campaign aims to further protect children under three from vaccine-preventable diseases" and is being conducted by "170 teams at nearly 130 health facilities, with seven mobile teams deployed to hard-to-reach areas," noting that a third round is planned for April.
Meanwhile, on the occupied West Bank, Haq says Israeli forces have imposed curfews on "an estimated 25,000 Palestinians in parts of Hebron's H2 area," citing "a heavy deployment of military vehicles and snipers on rooftops, as well as the closure of six internal roads."
