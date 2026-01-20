India Classifies Diplomat Posting In Bangladesh As 'Non-Family,' Implements Stricter Security Measures Than In Pakistan

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid concerning security situation in Bangladesh, India decided to make Bangladesh a“non-family” posting for its diplomats and advised dependents of Mission and Post officials in Bangladesh to return home, according to Hindustan Times report. This move comes as a precautionary measure as communal incidents in the neighbouring country are on a rise which has raised concerns over the safety of minorities.

“As a precautionary measure, we have advised the dependents of officials at the high commission and four assistant high commissions to return to India,” HT quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying. Violent protests outside the Indian mission in Chattogram last month were one of the happenings that influenced this major decision.

Threats from extremist and radical elements had raised concerns over safety of diplomats and their families. Since December, nearly seven members of the Hindu community have been killed in Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council. Despite the situation, all five diplomatic missions in Bangladesh will continue operating at full strength.

Notably, the high commission and the four other posts will continue to operate at full strength. Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet post will continue to remain open.

However, there is no information about when the diplomats' families are expected to return. Due to security concerns, the details about the number of diplomats in Bangladesh could not be fetched.

On Monday, the chief adviser of the interim government shared an official review report of previous year's police records on social media, which documented 645 incidents involving members of minority communities.“The findings show that 71 incidents were identified as having communal elements, while 574 incidents were assessed as non-communal in nature,” ANI reported citing the official statement.

What is“non-family” posting?

India classified its diplomatic posts as 'non-family' which comes as one of the most stringent security measures. India's relations are at an all-time low with Pakistan but the measures for Indian diplomats are stricter in Bangladesh. In Pakistan, Indian diplomats follow“no children” posting, which implies that spouses can join the officials.

As per sources familiar with the matter, concerns had grown over the freedom provided to Pakistani elements by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Meanwhile, India alleged that the interim government failed to protect Bangladesh's minorities and accused the regime in Dhaka of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical groups. Since the caretaker administration assumed office in August 2024, India-Bangladesh relations have deteriorated considerably. Both sides have increased security at their missions.

In the upcoming general election scheduled for February 12, Indian side has reached out in support of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which is expected to come to power and emerge as the single-largest party in Bangladesh.