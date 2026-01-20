Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Eases, Dry And Warm Conditions Ahead In The State

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra's weather is shifting as cold conditions slowly ease across the state. The IMD has issued a fresh alert for January 21, forecasting rising daytime temperatures, mild morning chill, dry conditions

The Konkan belt, including Mumbai, will see mild morning and evening chill with warmer afternoons. Skies are expected to remain clear to partly cloudy, and coastal winds will stay moderate. Western Maharashtra, including Pune, will experience dry conditions, slight morning fog in pockets, and a gradual rise in daytime temperatures. No rainfall is expected in these regions.

North Maharashtra, including Nashik, will witness a noticeable temperature increase with dry weather and brief cloud cover at times. Marathwada will continue to remain warm and dry, with early morning chill giving way to hotter daytime conditions. The overall trend indicates winter's steady withdrawal from these regions.

VIDARBHA SEES EARLY SIGNS OF SUMMER

Vidarbha is likely to record the highest temperatures in the state. Nagpur and nearby areas will experience clear skies, reduced cold intensity, and warm afternoons. Evening cloud patches may appear briefly, but no rain is predicted. The weather pattern suggests early signs of approaching summer across eastern Maharashtra.

Cold conditions are easing across Maharashtra. January 21 is expected to bring warm, dry weather statewide, with only mild chill during morning and night hours. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated and take basic health precautions during temperature fluctuations.