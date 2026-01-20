Patna Weather LATEST Update: Bihar Sees Sudden Temperature Drop IMD Warns Of Cold Winds And Dense Fog

Patna Weather LATEST Update: Bihar's weather remains unpredictable as winter refuses to fully depart. Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, chilly winds and dense fog are creating fluctuating conditions across the state

Bihar is currently witnessing a dramatic weather shift. Many districts woke up to overcast skies, raising fears of returning cold. Soon after, sunshine appeared, offering brief warmth. However, meteorologists say winter is not completely over yet. Another spell of cold conditions is likely, making mornings and evenings noticeably chilly despite daytime sunshine.

The Meteorological Department has warned of strong cold winds reaching speeds of nearly 40 km per hour in several regions. These winds will reduce the warming effect of sunlight. Maximum temperatures may drop by 3 to 5 degrees in the next 24 hours before rising again later in the week. Night temperatures are expected to stay between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius, keeping early mornings and late evenings cold. Atmospheric disturbances over northwestern India are also influencing Bihar's weather pattern.

Thick fog is expected in districts like Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Champaran and Purnia, especially during morning and late evening hours. Low visibility may disrupt travel and increase road accident risks. Drivers are advised to use fog lights and slow down. Doctors also warn that fluctuating weather can trigger viral infections, especially among children and the elderly. Wearing layered clothing and avoiding sudden exposure to cold winds is recommended.