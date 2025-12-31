403
Kazakhstan bans LGBT, pedophilia propaganda in media, online platforms
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan’s president signed a law on Tuesday that prohibits the dissemination of LGBT and pedophilia propaganda across media outlets, telecommunications networks, and online platforms.
According to an official statement from the presidential office, these restrictions are incorporated into the country’s legal framework governing illegal content, though the announcement did not specify when the legislation will take effect.
The bill had previously been approved by both chambers of Kazakhstan’s parliament. Individuals found in violation of the law could face fines of 144,500 Kazakh tenge (approximately $280) or administrative detention for up to 10 days.
About 18 months ago, Kazakh citizens submitted a petition calling for a nationwide ban on LGBT propaganda, which influenced the legislative process.
