403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey begins first phase of Somali spaceport
(MENAFN) Türkiye has finalized feasibility assessments and design preparations for a spaceport it plans to build in Somalia, with the initial stage of construction now underway, according to official statements made on Tuesday.
Earlier the same day, Türkiye’s president publicly outlined the spaceport initiative during a joint appearance with Somalia’s president in Istanbul, drawing attention to the project as a key element of bilateral cooperation.
Speaking to reports about the details, the industry and technology minister said the launch facility is being developed on land granted to Türkiye in Somalia under a bilateral cooperation agreement signed by the two countries.
He pointed out that nations located close to the equator benefit from significant technical advantages for space access, adding: “As a result of the feasibility studies conducted, Somalia emerged as the most advantageous region for space port investment.”
The minister explained that work related to the “Access to Space and Space Port” goal included in Türkiye’s National Space Program is being carried out under the coordination of the Industry and Technology Ministry, with support from relevant institutions, particularly the national space agency.
Emphasizing the strategic importance of the project, he said: "Türkiye's possession of a space port is a strategic step that will position our country as an independent, competitive and globally influential actor in space activities.”
He added: "This investment offers long-term and high multiplier effect gains in terms of the space economy."
According to the minister, the spaceport will primarily enable Türkiye to independently launch domestically developed satellite launch vehicles, while also fostering a sustainable and competitive national industrial base for launch technologies.
He underlined that this ecosystem—spanning critical fields such as rocket engines, fuel systems, propulsion technologies, advanced materials, avionics, and ground support infrastructure—will ensure lasting technological progress and reduce reliance on external actors.
The spaceport is also expected to serve international commercial demand. The minister said it would become a strategic asset generating revenue for Türkiye through steadily expanding satellite launches, testing services, and integration activities, while simultaneously supporting Somalia’s development.
Highlighting Somalia’s geographical advantages, he noted that its equatorial proximity, coastal location, favorable year-round weather, and relatively low air and sea traffic density provide major benefits for safe and efficient launches. These conditions, he said, will allow for flexible scheduling and enhance the global competitiveness of Türkiye’s launch systems.
He stressed that the project would place Türkiye among a small group of countries with their own launch facilities, noting: "Very few countries in the world have independent satellite launch infrastructure.”
He added: “Türkiye's place in this league represents a historic milestone in terms of technological maturity, strategic independence and global prestige in the space sector."
Ultimately, the spaceport is expected to function as a critical strategic tool, granting Türkiye autonomous access to space, reinforcing national security, expanding industrial and technological capabilities, and elevating the country’s position within the global space economy, according to officials.
Earlier the same day, Türkiye’s president publicly outlined the spaceport initiative during a joint appearance with Somalia’s president in Istanbul, drawing attention to the project as a key element of bilateral cooperation.
Speaking to reports about the details, the industry and technology minister said the launch facility is being developed on land granted to Türkiye in Somalia under a bilateral cooperation agreement signed by the two countries.
He pointed out that nations located close to the equator benefit from significant technical advantages for space access, adding: “As a result of the feasibility studies conducted, Somalia emerged as the most advantageous region for space port investment.”
The minister explained that work related to the “Access to Space and Space Port” goal included in Türkiye’s National Space Program is being carried out under the coordination of the Industry and Technology Ministry, with support from relevant institutions, particularly the national space agency.
Emphasizing the strategic importance of the project, he said: "Türkiye's possession of a space port is a strategic step that will position our country as an independent, competitive and globally influential actor in space activities.”
He added: "This investment offers long-term and high multiplier effect gains in terms of the space economy."
According to the minister, the spaceport will primarily enable Türkiye to independently launch domestically developed satellite launch vehicles, while also fostering a sustainable and competitive national industrial base for launch technologies.
He underlined that this ecosystem—spanning critical fields such as rocket engines, fuel systems, propulsion technologies, advanced materials, avionics, and ground support infrastructure—will ensure lasting technological progress and reduce reliance on external actors.
The spaceport is also expected to serve international commercial demand. The minister said it would become a strategic asset generating revenue for Türkiye through steadily expanding satellite launches, testing services, and integration activities, while simultaneously supporting Somalia’s development.
Highlighting Somalia’s geographical advantages, he noted that its equatorial proximity, coastal location, favorable year-round weather, and relatively low air and sea traffic density provide major benefits for safe and efficient launches. These conditions, he said, will allow for flexible scheduling and enhance the global competitiveness of Türkiye’s launch systems.
He stressed that the project would place Türkiye among a small group of countries with their own launch facilities, noting: "Very few countries in the world have independent satellite launch infrastructure.”
He added: “Türkiye's place in this league represents a historic milestone in terms of technological maturity, strategic independence and global prestige in the space sector."
Ultimately, the spaceport is expected to function as a critical strategic tool, granting Türkiye autonomous access to space, reinforcing national security, expanding industrial and technological capabilities, and elevating the country’s position within the global space economy, according to officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment