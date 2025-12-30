Core42 Maximus-01 Cluster Secures Top 20 Ranking On The Global TOP500 Supercomputers List

Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, announced that its Maximus-01 supercomputer has been ranked No. 20 globally on the TOP500 List, the industry's most recognized benchmark for publicly known supercomputing systems.

The TOP500 list of supercomputers highlights the“who's who” of high-performance computing (HPC). Launched in 1993, the initiative was created to rank the world's most powerful supercomputers. Over time, it has evolved from a simple ranking into a leading source of insight for analyzing global trends in HPC. Today, the TOP500 is widely referenced by industry experts and media when discussing advancements in supercomputing capabilities. The 65th TOP500 list was published in November 2025.

Edmondo Orlotti, Chief Growth Officer at Core42, said:“Our expanding grid of AI infrastructure spans sovereign clusters and international supercomputing deployments, creating a global backbone built for ultra-low latency and regulatory compliance.”

Excerpts from an interview:

Q1. What does this global TOP500 ranking signify for your company's overall growth and innovation strategy?

Having our Maximus-01 supercomputer ranked in the top 20 globally on the Top500 List is an important validation of the engineering strategy we have been pursuing across our global AI infrastructure. The recognition demonstrates that our architecture can support the scale, speed and reliability required for advanced training and inference workloads. It also reflects the strength of our collaboration with partners such as AMD, Broadcom, Arista Networks and TeraWulf, who have been instrumental in building an environment capable of sustained high performance.

For Core42, this milestone reinforces the direction of our growth strategy. We are committed to delivering a globally distributed grid of sovereign and international compute regions that allow organizations to access high-performance infrastructure with consistency and control. As demand for production-ready AI accelerates, operating at this level becomes a competitive advantage. Our TOP500 ranking confirms that we are building the foundations for long-term innovation, national capability and enterprise-grade AI adoption both in the UAE and beyond.

How will this supercomputing milestone enhance your ability to support enterprise AI and HPC workloads?

This recognition demonstrates that our infrastructure can operate at the highest levels of performance globally. While the ranking does not change how workloads run day to day, it reinforces that enterprises using our AI Cloud have access to an environment proven to handle the most demanding compute requirements.

It signals that we can support large-scale training and inference with reliability, security, and efficiency. For customers, this means confidence that their AI and HPC projects are backed by infrastructure recognized among the best in the world, and that we are continuously investing in scale and innovation to meet future needs.

What types of customers or industries will benefit most from this advancement?

Customers who prioritize and depend on transparency, reliability and proven performance in the infrastructure will value this announcement. Many of our enterprise and public-sector customers are working with workloads that require sustained throughput and predictable scaling, so independent validation through the TOP500 list strengthens their confidence in the platform they are building on.

This includes organizations in finance, healthcare, energy, advanced manufacturing and national digital programs, as well as research institutions. These sectors often evaluate infrastructure on capacity, engineering quality, and operational consistency. The ranking confirms that the same principles used to operate Maximus-384 underpin the wider Core42 AI Cloud, helping these customers move forward knowing the environment supporting their work meets globally recognized standards.

What distinguishes your compute architecture from other high-performance systems in the market?

The Core42 AI Cloud is built with an AI-native mindset, which means the entire environment is designed around how modern models are developed, trained and deployed. Rather than relying on single-purpose high-performance clusters, it brings together a mix of accelerators across AMD, NVIDIA and other specialized silicon. This gives organizations the freedom to pair each workload with the hardware that serves it best.

The platform ties this flexibility into a unified architecture that includes high-bandwidth networking chips powered by Broadcom, which handle data transfer between GPUs, CPUs and storage, and Arista Networks' Ethernet switches and EOS software, which manage traffic flow and optimize data routing.

In addition, the Core42 AI Cloud's sovereign-ready infrastructure was developed with the needs of government entities, critical sectors and regulated industries in mind. This means that data residency, compliance controls and local jurisdictional requirements are built into the platform from the start, allowing organizations to move sensitive workloads into production with clarity and confidence. The cloud also offers a self-service, on-demand model that gives enterprises and innovators scalable access to GPUs and the operational support needed to move from experimentation into real deployment.

What measurable outcomes do you expect for customers using this level of compute power-for example, in training time reductions or inference performance gains?

The specific outcomes will always depend on the size of the model, the structure of the workload and the customer's overall data and engineering setup. In many cases, access to this level of compute power reduces infrastructure bottlenecks, increases parallelism, and supports higher throughput for demanding workloads. But overall, the real outcome is the ability to run more ambitious workloads without compromise.

With accelerators offered through the Core42 AI Cloud, customers can train larger models, iterate faster, and deploy solutions with confidence that the infrastructure will keep pace with their growth. These advantages are critical for organizations working in areas like generative AI, scientific research, and advanced analytics.

What's next in terms of new products and innovations at Core 42 in the coming year?

Our focus for the coming year is on expanding the Core42 AI Cloud and strengthening the global backbone that supports it. We are investing in additional compute islands across strategic regions to increase capacity and reduce latency for customers worldwide.

We have also announced plans to introduce additional accelerator options to our self-service AI Cloud in the future, which will provide customers with even greater choice and scalability. These steps are part of a broader vision to create the most flexible and sustainable AI infrastructure globally and empower organizations to innovate responsibly and at scale.