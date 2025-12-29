DFI Piling Announces Acquisition Of Tecnitork Strengthening Deep Foundation Capabilities In Brazil & Latin America

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DFI Piling, a global leader in deep foundation solutions headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, today announced that it has acquired Tecnitork, a Brazilian specialist in helical-pile foundations. The acquisition expands DFI Piling's presence in South America, augments the company's helical-pile services and local execution capabilities, and further positions DFI Piling to support electrical, energy, oil & gas, mining, renewable-energy, pipeline and civil markets across Brazil and neighboring countries.

“Bringing Tecnitork into the DFI Piling group is a significant step in delivering world-class foundation solutions to Brazil and the wider Latin American market,” said Barry Strauss – Senior Vice President.

“Tecnitork's strong local relationships, technical know-how in helical piles and project execution experience complement DFI Piling's operational capacity, engineering resources and global project portfolio.” said Filipe Penedo – Country Manager.

The transaction brings together Tecnitork's Brazil-based helical-pile installation expertise and field teams with DFI Piling's operational capabilities, engineering resources and proven project-delivery methodologies.

Tecnitork's leadership and crews will continue to operate locally, now strengthened by access to DFI Piling's procurement, engineering, financial, and safety platforms to accelerate project schedules and enhance quality.

The acquisition also expands technical services, such as pile design, load testing and advanced installation methods for complex soil conditions; all while increasing the ability to support multinational EPCs and local contractors with a single, integrated piling partner across North and South America.

“Tecnitork was built to deliver efficient, reliable helical foundations for Brazil's infrastructure projects,” said Tiago Garcia – Commercial Director and Founder of Tecnitork.

“Joining forces with DFI Piling gives our clients expanded innovative product options, access to an international engineering network and enhanced capacity for large, complex projects,” said Tiago Garcia – Commercial Director and Founder of Tecnitork.

About DFI Piling

DFI Piling is an industry leader in deep foundation systems with over 55 years of experience in driven piles, helical piles, sheet piles and specialized foundation solutions across energy, mining, renewable and industrial markets. DFI Piling provides manufacturing and installation operations to deliver integrated piling services from design through installation and testing.

Learn more at dfipiling

About Tecnitork

Founded in 2021, Tecnitork is a Brazilian engineering company specialized in helical piles and anchoring solutions for buildings, transmission towers, tents and pipeline foundations. Tecnitork is recognized for delivering tailored helical-foundation solutions designed for efficiency and adaptability to local site conditions.

Learn more at com