Wellturn Launches T820PRO, A Portable Fence For Off-Leash Freedom And Peace Of Mind

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Every outdoor dog owner knows the dilemma: you want to give your dog the joy of exploring-running a little farther, sniffing a little longer-without spending the entire hike nervously watching every step. But in unfamiliar trails, campsites, and open spaces,“freedom” can quickly turn into worry.

Wellturn today announces T820PRO, a professional-grade wireless mobile fence designed to function as a portable fence. Built for people who move, it helps owners keep dogs within a comfortable, customizable range-so the focus stays on the adventure, not on constant monitoring.

A Safety Rule That Travels With You

Traditional fixed fences often teach a place-based rule. What a dog“learns” at one location may not transfer well to a new park or campsite-creating confusion and false triggers. T820PRO is designed around a different idea: the boundary is tied to the distance from the owner, not a fixed spot-closely aligned with the logic of recall training.

In other words, it's a rule dogs can understand anywhere: stay within a safe distance of you.

How T820PRO Supports“Off-Leash Freedom, On-Trail Confidence”

Built for off-leash scenarios, T820PRO enables owners to set a customizable boundary range (approximately 10–200 yards, across 8 settings) and helps keep dogs within that zone-without needing to constantly track them.

To stay reliable outdoors, the system uses 2.4G + 433 two-way communication and is designed to work without GPS or cellular signals-helping avoid the common“dead zone” anxiety when you're off the grid.

For owners who want their dog close while moving, T820PRO also includes Tracking Mode, designed to automatically keep your dog near you on the go.

Gentle Guidance, Clear Communication

T820PRO supports multiple feedback types-such as sound and vibration (with optional static stimulation)-to guide dogs back toward the owner when they drift too far, reinforcing a clear, consistent boundary message.

“Outdoor dog owners shouldn't have to choose between freedom and peace of mind,” said Leson Luo, Product Manager at Wellturn.“We designed T820PRO to reduce the mental load-less watching, less worrying-so people can stay present with their dogs, wherever the trail leads.”

Availability

T820PRO will be available on the official website. For product details, user guides, and the latest release information, please visit the website.

About Wellturn

Founded in 2013, Wellturn designs and produces smart pet lifestyle products-ranging from training systems to electronic pet fences. With integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Wellturn supports customizable OEM programs and delivers practical, reliable solutions for pet owners around the world.