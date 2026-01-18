Coca-Cola Formula LEAKED: 100-Year-Old Secret OUT? Video On Youtube

Coca-Cola Formula Recipe: Has the recipe Coca-Cola has guarded for a century been revealed? A YouTube channel says yes. They made the drink in a lab without changing the taste... This video has gone viral on YouTube.

Coca-Cola dominates the global soft drink market, holding over 50% share in India. For centuries, its secret formula has been so well-guarded that even employees don't know it.A YouTuber recently claimed to have discovered the Coca-Cola formula. He posted a video recipe on YouTube, claiming it's the century-old secret. The viral video details the ingredients LabCoatz YouTube channel, known for science videos, posted the recipe. They collaborated with other channels and claim to have found the formula via reverse engineering.

They didn't just make it; they had people blind taste it. Testers said it tasted just like real Coke. The channel claims this proves it's the real formula. Click here for the Coke making video

Pharmacist John Pemberton created Coke in 1886. The recipe is so secret that only two employees know it, each knowing only half. The full formula is kept in a vault in Atlanta.