Arsenal Edge Chelsea 3-2 At Stamford Bridge: 5 Key Talking Points From EFL Cup Semi-Final

Arsenal grabbed a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg. Chelsea fought back through Garnacho, but goalkeeping errors and Arsenal's set-piece strength shaped the night. The tie remains alive heading into the second leg.

Robert Sánchez endured a night to forget. Arsenal's opener came when he misjudged a corner, allowing Ben White to head home. Later, Sánchez failed to deal with a cross, leaving Viktor Gyökeres to tap in Arsenal's second. These errors handed Arsenal crucial momentum in a high-stakes semi-final.

Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench and immediately altered the contest. His sharp movement and finishing produced two goals, each time pulling Chelsea back into the tie after falling behind. Garnacho's impact ensured Chelsea remain within striking distance despite the defeat.

Arsenal's first goal highlighted their season-long dominance in dead-ball situations. Ben White's header from a corner was another example of their ability to punish opponents from set pieces. This edge in structured play continues to be a vital weapon for Mikel Arteta's side.

Despite losing at home, Chelsea showed resilience in the second half. Their fightback narrowed the scoreline to 3-2, keeping the semi-final alive. With the second leg scheduled at the Emirates Stadium on February 3, 2026, both sides know the contest is far from settled.

Viktor Gyökeres was central to Arsenal's success. He scored Arsenal's second goal and later set up Martín Zubimendi for their third. His combination of finishing and creativity gave Arsenal the edge, underlining his importance in decisive knockout fixtures.