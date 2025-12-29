Afghan Pilgrims' Travel Problems Can Affect Kabul-Riyadh Ties: Minister

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Minister of Justice, Sheikh Abdul Hakim Sharai, has stated that Saudi Arabia is the centre of the Muslim world, cautioning that problems faced by Afghan pilgrims during Hajj and Umrah travel could affect relations between Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

He made the remarks during a meeting with officials from relevant institutions and the Union of Hajj and Umrah Companies, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said on Monday.

According to the ministry, Mawlawi Qudratullah Jamal, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Finance, and Administration of the Ministry of Information and Culture, representatives from the Ministries of Hajj and Religious Affairs and Foreign Affairs, the General Directorate of Intelligence, the management of Kabul International Airport, the General Directorate of Coordination of the Ministry of Justice, and the head of the Union of Hajj and Umrah Companies also attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on issues related to the travel of pilgrims for performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia, including preventing drug trafficking, reducing the costs of Umrah travel, addressing the problem of some individuals not returning and tackling attempts to travel from Saudi Arabia to other countries.

Sheikh Sharai emphasised that Afghan pilgrims must serve as proper representatives of Afghanistan while in Saudi Arabia.

He added that any problems in this area could strain Afghanistan–Saudi Arabia relations and may also result in increased restrictions on Afghan pilgrims.

The Minister stressed that the government's reputation must be preserved and urged all officials to fulfil their responsibilities in this regard.

He also called on the Union of Hajj and Umrah Companies and relevant departments to resolve the issues in this sector as a priority.

Meanwhile, officials and departmental representatives shared their suggestions and proposals to address challenges related to Umrah travel.

The ministry said it was decided to establish a committee, headed by the Deputy Minister for Tourism of the Ministry of Information and Culture and including members from other relevant departments, to review the sector's challenges and develop practical solutions.

kk/sa