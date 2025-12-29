403
President Lee offers apology on first anniversary of Jeju Air disaster
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung issued a public apology on Monday marking the first anniversary of the Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people. In a video message, Lee promised a credible and independent investigation to determine the exact cause of the disaster.
"I know no words can fully offer comfort," he said. "As the president entrusted with protecting the lives and safety of the people, I offer my deepest apology."
The crash occurred on December 29, 2024, when Jeju Air Flight 2216 from Bangkok to Muan International Airport overshot the runway following a bird strike, striking a barrier and catching fire. Of the 181 passengers and crew, only two cabin crew members survived.
President Lee assured full government support for the investigation, emphasizing the need to enhance the independence and professionalism of the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board. He also pledged continued assistance for victims’ families, including psychological care, medical treatment, legal support, and livelihood aid.
Last week, lawmakers established a special parliamentary committee to examine the crash, focusing on runway safety, the aircraft’s condition, and the bird strike that led to the tragedy.
