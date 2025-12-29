Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish authorities reject claims of flight rerouting from Libya

2025-12-29 01:44:10
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Sunday rejected reports suggesting that a Turkish Airlines passenger flight avoided landing in Libya due to fears of retaliation following a Libyan military delegation’s plane crash near Ankara.

According to Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM), “The TK641 Istanbul–Benghazi flight dated Dec. 24, 2025, was diverted to Bodrum Milas Airport due to wind conditions at the destination airport exceeding operational limits. There was no route change for any other reason.” The agency noted that flights to Libya continued on schedule in the following days without any disruptions.

The DMM urged the public not to trust “unfounded claims containing disinformation aimed at undermining our relations with friendly and brotherly Libya through a tragic accident.”

The warning comes after a private jet carrying the Libyan military delegation crashed near Ankara on December 23, killing all eight people on board, including three crew members.

MENAFN

