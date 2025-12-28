Modi Says New Manufacturing Mission Soon, Asks States To Step Up

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India would soon launch a National Manufacturing Mission (NMM), urging states to give this top priority and create infrastructure to attract global companies.

Speaking at the national conference of chief secretaries in the capital, Modi said that the mission covers ease of doing business, especially with respect to land, utilities and social infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also called upon states to encourage manufacturing, boost 'ease of doing business' and strengthen the services sector, an official statement said.

Modi said that in services, there should be greater emphasis on areas like healthcare, education, transport, tourism, professional services and artificial intelligence to make India a 'global services giant.'

| Modi, Putin vow to deepen ties defying Trump tariffs

The Prime Minister added that as India aspires to be the food basket of the world, there is a need to shift to high-value agriculture, dairy and fisheries, with a focus on exports. He pointed out that the PM Dhan Dhanya Scheme has identified 100 districts with lower productivity.

Similarly, in learning outcomes, states must identify the lowest 100 districts and must work on addressing the issues regarding the low indicators, he said.

The chief secretaries' conference allows the Prime Minister to interact with the top officials at the state level, discuss national priorities and finalize the agenda for future meetings between the Prime Minister and state chief ministers.

Fundamental driver

Modi emphasized that human capital is the fundamental driver of economic growth and social progress and must be developed through a coordinated 'whole-of-government' approach.

The conference covered discussions around the human capital needed for India to become a developed nation.

Highlighting India's demographic advantage, Modi stated that nearly 70% of its population is in the working-age group, creating a unique historical opportunity which, when combined with economic progress, can significantly accelerate India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat.'

| Labour code: Companies must recognize increased liability now, says ICAI chief

Prime Minister said that India has boarded the“Reform Express”, driven primarily by the strength of its young population, and empowering this demographic remains the government's key priority. India is witnessing next-generation reforms and moving steadily towards becoming a major global economic power, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that 'Viksit Bharat' is synonymous with quality and excellence and that average outcomes were not enough. Emphasizing quality in governance, service delivery and manufacturing, Modi said that the label 'Made in India' must become a symbol of excellence and global competitiveness.

Tourism can play a huge role in the livelihood of youth, Modi said. India has a rich heritage and history with the potential to be among the top global tourist destinations, the statement said, quoting Modi.

Modi urged the states to prepare a roadmap for creating at least one global-level tourist destination and nourishing an entire tourist ecosystem.

| Faster ports, fewer customs tariffs-India's plans in FY27 Budget