Information Minister Affirms Strategic Vision To Advance Kuwait's Nat'l Media Sector
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed that the Ministry of Information is moving forward with a clear strategic vision aimed at developing the national media system and enhancing the quality of content and major events.
In a statement following a meeting with ministry leaders, Al-Mutairi discussed final preparations for the closing ceremony of the Kuwait Grand Media Award (Shira'a), preparations for the media event accompanying the French Super Cup match, and arrangements for the visual showcase of Kuwait Television's Ramadan programming.
He stressed that aligning planning with execution is a core pillar of the ministry's current approach, reflecting Kuwait's image and keeping pace with rapid changes in the media sector.
Al-Mutairi highlighted the Shira'a Award as a key national initiative supporting excellence and creativity in media and noted that the French Super Cup media event underscores the ministry's drive to strengthen media presence at major sporting events.
The minister also emphasized efforts to improve Ramadan programming in content and presentation using modern production techniques, and praised ministry teams for working together to deliver a media image that reflects Kuwait's regional and international standing. (end)
