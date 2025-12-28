GMC Srinagar Warns Of Winter Surge In Heart Emergencies

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Department of Cardiology at Government Medical College Srinagar has issued a public health advisory warning of a spike in heart-related emergencies during the winter season, cautioning that delay in medical intervention can be fatal.

In the advisory titled“Winter Spike in Heart Emergencies,” doctors highlighted that cold weather significantly increases the risk of cardiac events, particularly among vulnerable groups. Individuals with a history of heart disease, previous heart attack or stroke, patients suffering from hypertension, diabetes or kidney disease, elderly persons and smokers have been identified as most at risk. The advisory also warned against abrupt increase in physical activity during cold mornings.

The cardiology department advised people to take preventive measures, including dressing warmly with special protection to the chest, head and extremities, and avoiding early-morning exposure to extreme cold. Patients have been urged to continue prescribed heart medications without interruption and to regularly monitor blood pressure, which tends to rise during winter. Moderate exercise was recommended, while sudden strenuous exertion was strongly discouraged.

Doctors further stressed the importance of seeking prompt treatment for respiratory infections, noting that such infections can act as triggers for serious cardiac events during winter months.

The advisory also listed warning signs that require immediate medical attention. These include chest pain or discomfort, sudden breathlessness, excessive sweating, dizziness or unexplained fatigue, palpitations or fainting, and sudden weakness, slurred speech or facial drooping.