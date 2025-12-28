Apple Demand Picks Up As Cold Storage Corridors Open

Kashmir's Apple Cold Wars

Srinagar – Demand for Kashmiri apples has shown a noticeable uptick as fruit stored in the corridors of Controlled Atmosphere (CA) units has started reaching the markets, bringing some relief to growers after a dull main season marked by low prices and weak demand.

Officials from the horticulture and CA storage sector told KNO that at present, mostly the corridor spaces of CA units have been opened.

They said that in normal practice, apples kept in corridors are stored under basic arrangements where fans are installed to circulate air, and the temperature is maintained at a minimum level.

“The main CA chambers, which provide advanced controlled conditions, have not been opened yet,” an official said.

He said the opening of the main chambers is expected in the first week of January, which is likely to further increase the supply of apples in the market.“Once the main chambers are opened, more produce will be released in a phased manner to avoid market glut,” he added.