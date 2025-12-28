When Saying Yes Is The Only Option In Kashmir

Representational Photo

By Mir Muntazir

Kashmiri families often speak proudly of allowing daughters to choose their husbands.

Meetings are arranged, conversations are guided, and parents say,“Nothing has been decided without her consent.”

On the surface, it appears daughters have a say in their future. But look closer, and the story changes.

Decisions about whom a daughter will marry are often made long before she even meets her future husband. Her meeting is beyond deliberation or choice. It is a performance, a chance to confirm what the family has already decided.

Fathers and other male heads often select husbands based on caste, class, religious background, reputation, and financial stability. The daughter's voice comes last, and her agreement is expected rather than debated.

Patriarchy in Kashmir, as elsewhere, has learned to adapt. It does not need visible force or outright denial of rights. Instead, it cloaks control in the language of fairness and choice.

Allowing daughters to meet their future husbands preserves the appearance of freedom while keeping the real power firmly in the hands of the family.

Consent, in these cases, becomes symbolic rather than real.

True consent requires the ability to say yes or no without fear. In many households, a daughter's refusal is seen as stubbornness, immaturity, or lack of understanding.

Parents may remind her of their sacrifices, warn about the difficulty of finding a suitable match, or raise concerns about family honour.

Extended relatives may be called to reinforce that refusing is selfish while accepting is a duty.

In this environment, freedom becomes conditional, shaped by expectations rather than choice.

Decisions never happen in isolation. They are shaped by social structures, norms, and expectations.

Fathers are cast as rational and experienced, daughters as emotional and naive.