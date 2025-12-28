J & K Govt Showing Zero Intent To Resolve Reservation Issue: Waheed Para

File photo of Waheed Para

Srinagar- PDP MLA Waheed Para has accused the Omar Abdullah government in Jammu and Kashmir of showing“zero intent” to resolve the reservation issue, saying the existing quota policy has become an existential matter.

“The reservation policy has become an existential issue that strikes at the very foundation of the future of our younger generations. It has been over a year since we, along with students, assembled outside the CM @OmarAbdullah's residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, during this entire period, there has been absolutely zero intent on the part of the government towards resolving this issue, which has only compounded the uncertainty and anxiety shadowing our youth,” Para said in a post on X on Saturday.

His remarks come at a time when general category students are planning to renew their peaceful sit-in against the delay in rationalising the quota policy, a year after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah formed a committee to address the issue.

“This sit-in is a reminder to the government of its obligation to act with transparency and revamp the existing draconian reservation policy.