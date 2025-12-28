Harvard Graduate Says US Has More 'Money, More Freedom', But She Prefers Living In India Lists Reasons

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Harvard-educated Indian professional has shared why she prefers living in India instead of the United States, saying the decision goes beyond money and infrastructure. Charmie Kapoor, Associate Director of Design at Razorpay, said the“India vs US” question is one she is asked often. Having lived in both countries, she said her choice is shaped by everyday experiences rather than obvious advantages.

'India has family, community, food'

In a post on social media platform X, Kapoor explained that while the US offers material comforts, India offers emotional and social fulfilment.

“After living in both countries, I have noticed smaller, intangible things that go beyond the obvious reasons. The US does have better infrastructure, more money, more freedom. India has family, community, food,” she said.

Gratitude comes naturally in India

Kapoor said living in India brings a constant sense of gratitude because of the visible social and economic divide.

“The moment you step out of your house, you see people living with far less. Auto drivers waiting in the heat. Security guards standing all day. Sweepers who show up every morning. Street vendors who know what one slow day means financially,” she wrote.

“Seeing this every day brings a deep sense of gratitude without effort.”

She added that in India, she complains less because she is constantly reminded of what she already has.



Comparing this with life in the US, Kapoor said most people there have their basic needs met, yet often feel unsettled.

“Life is pretty comfortable. And yet, there's often a persistent sense of yearning for more. More comfort, more success, more meaning. Sometimes it feels like having ten times more still doesn't translate to feeling settled,” she explained.

Sense of belonging matters

Another key reason for choosing India, Kapoor said, is the support system and community spirit.



“India is a collective society in ways that are hard to articulate until you've experienced it. There's an instinct to help that doesn't come with too many questions,” she said.

In contrast, she noted that the US promotes independence and relies on formal systems.

“In the US, help is clearer and more structured. You know where to go, what to fill out, who to contact. The systems work and they're reliable, but they also create distance,” said Kapoor, who holds a master's degree in Business and Design from Harvard.

She added that independence often means handling difficulties alone.

Kapoor also said India's many challenges are a reason she feels more fulfilled living here.

“There's too much to fix, and your contribution matters,” she said.

She explained that gaps in education, infrastructure and systems make individual effort visible and meaningful.

“India has an overwhelming number of problems. Education gaps, access issues, infrastructure that barely holds, systems that are slow and imperfect... Because of that, effort feels visible too.”

Making a real impact

Sharing a personal example, Kapoor spoke about working on redesigning parts of the curriculum for government schools.

“We were able to bring in Harvard professors for inputs, rethink the structure, and design it better. What still feels a little unreal is that it's actually being used now,” she said.

“Knowing that something you worked on is shaping how hundreds of students learn makes the effort feel real.”

Kapoor said living in India also builds resilience from an early age. She noted that competition is intense, systems are imperfect, and success is never guaranteed.

According to her, this prepares people to adapt quickly when things go wrong.

“Growing up here, you're used to gaps. You look for workarounds instead of waiting for things to fix themselves,” she said.

She contrasted this with countries where systems usually run smoothly, saying failures there can leave people unsure how to respond.

“When something breaks, you look for another way,” Kapoor noted, adding that this mindset becomes a natural part of life in India.