Cote d'Ivoire Opens Polling Stations for Legislative Elections
(MENAFN) Polling centers commenced operations Saturday morning throughout Côte d'Ivoire for parliamentary elections determining the composition of the 255-seat National Assembly, reporters confirmed from Abidjan, the nation's commercial hub.
Ballot casting was slated to continue until 6:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) across the country's 205 electoral districts, with polling stations scheduled to begin operations at 8:00 a.m.
In Abidjan's densely populated Yopougon commune, numerous voting sites experienced delayed openings attributed to logistical challenges involving electoral equipment setup and personnel deployment. Continuous rainfall suppressed initial voter participation, while defense and security personnel maintained order.
Roughly 8.7 million registered voters were anticipated to select parliamentary representatives for the 2026-2030 legislative term.
The eight-day campaign period, launching December 19, showcased 2,740 candidates—comprising 1,370 primary contenders and 1,370 alternates—competing for National Assembly positions.
Friday evening, Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) President Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert commended the "tolerance and mutual respect" characterizing the campaign period, acknowledging only sporadic disruptions and applauding candidates' adherence to standards following CEI interventions.
Coulibaly-Kuibiert described the election as "an essential milestone for the consolidation of peace and institutional stability in Cote d'Ivoire, a major new stage in the country's democratic life" following the October 27 presidential contest, secured by sitting president Alassane Ouattara.
The governing Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace is contesting every electoral constituency.
The primary opposition party, the Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire, fielded 163 primary candidates and established coalitions in select districts including Yopougon and Abobo with the Ivorian Popular Front.
The African People's Party-Cote d'Ivoire is abstaining from participation, citing solidarity with individuals it designates as "political prisoners."
The political organization "Today and Tomorrow, Cote d'Ivoire" presents itself as an alternative opposition entity with approximately 40 candidates.
These elections witnessed a notable increase in independent candidacies, with nearly 800 individuals competing without partisan backing.
Per the CEI, official election outcomes are projected for announcement no later than Tuesday.
