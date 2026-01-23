Love Story Behind Bars: Two Life-Term Convicts To Marry After 'Live-In' At Jaipur Open Jail

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 23 (IANS) Two convicts serving life sentences in some of Rajasthan's most high-profile murder cases are set to tie the knot after developing a relationship inside Jaipur's open jail.

The wedding will be held on Friday in Barodamev town of Alwar district.

The wedding invitation card has surfaced, confirming the details. The bride, Priya Seth (33), was convicted in the 2018 murder of Dushyant Sharma, in which she allegedly used a honey-trap to lure and kill the victim.

The groom, Hanuman Prasad alias Jack (32), is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of five members of a family in Alwar in 2017. Both are currently serving life imprisonment.

Following directions from the Rajasthan High Court, the District Parole Advisory Committee granted parole to the couple to solemnise the marriage. The two met after being shifted from Jaipur Central Jail to the Open Jail in Sanganer around a year ago.

According to police sources, their closeness grew gradually, and they entered into a relationship about six months ago.

For the past four months, they have reportedly been living together in a live-in arrangement within the open jail premises.

Sources said the couple decided to marry in November last year and informed their families. The parole process began in December, during which they even presented the wedding invitation card before the High Court as part of their plea.

The three-day wedding ceremonies are being held at Hanuman Prasad's ancestral home at Hauli Chowk in Barodamev, Alwar district. As per the invitation, the engagement ceremony took place on January 21, followed by the“Chak Bhat” ritual on January 22, while the wedding procession and reception are scheduled for January 23.

Advocate Vishram Prajapati represented both convicts during the parole proceedings.

Hanuman Prasad was convicted in connection with the October 2, 2017, killings of five members of a family in Alwar, including four children. The victims were Banwari Lal Sharma (45), his three sons aged between 12 and 17, and a 10-year-old nephew.

Investigations revealed the murders were carried out using sedatives and sharp weapons. Hanuman Prasad, along with his then girlfriend Santosh Sharma -- a taekwondo player -- and two accomplices, planned and executed the killings. The motive was linked to an extramarital relationship. An Alwar court later sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Priya Seth, a resident of Falna in Pali district, was convicted for the May 2018 murder of Dushyant Sharma. Police investigations revealed that she allegedly used a dating app to lure the victim and, along with her live-in partner Dikshant Kamra and another accomplice, murdered him for ransom.

Dushyant was strangled, his body stuffed into a suitcase, and later dumped in the Amer hills near Jaipur. In November 2023, a Jaipur court sentenced Priya Seth and her co-accused to life imprisonment.

With both convicts leaving behind former partners -- who are also serving life sentences -- the upcoming wedding has attracted significant public attention, highlighting an unusual relationship that began behind prison walls.