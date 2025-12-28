Interior Minister Crowns Winners Of Founder Festival Camel Races

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, crowned the winners of the final races of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels for the 2025-2026 season, held Saturday at the Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack.

H E Sheikh Khalifa awarded the victors in the six main final races for the Sin Al Hail and Al Zamoul contests for the camels of tribal owners.

The Golden Sword was presented to Saeed Jaber Abdullah Al Harbi for winning the sixth race, designated for open Hail camels.

The two Silver Swords were awarded to Muslim Ali Saeed Al Mansouri for his victory in the fourth race, designated for Omani Hail camels, and to Mohammed Sultan Matar Al Ketbi for winning the fifth race, designated for produced Hail camels.

In addition, the three Silver Daggers were presented to Mansour Faisal Mubarak Al Shahwani, winner of the first race for produced Zamoul camels; Mohammed Sultan Matar Al Ketbi, winner of the second race for Omani Zamoul camels; and Hamad Rashid Hamad Al Ketbi, winner of the third race for open Zamoul camels.