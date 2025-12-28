England Snap 15-Year Losing Streak To Win 4Th Ashes Test

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Melbourne, Australia: A fighting England won their first Test on Australian soil in 15 years yesterday, restoring their battered pride with a gutsy four-wicket victory to clinch a chaotic fourth Ashes clash that was all over inside two days.

The pumped-up tourists dismissed Australia for 132 soon after lunch in front of a bumper 92,045 crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, following the 20 wickets that tumbled on day one.

It left them chasing 175 to win, with Harry Brook (18) and Jamie Smith (three) seeing them home for the loss of six wickets to huge roars from their travelling“Barmy Army” of fans. Jacob Bethell contributed 40 and Zak Crawley 37.

England crashed in the first three Tests and came to Melbourne under enormous pressure amid questions about their limited preparations and allegations of excessive drinking during a mid-series beach break.

But they finally came good and will head to Sydney for the fifth and final Test brimming with confidence.

England had not won a Test in Australia since January 2011 at Sydney, losing 16 and drawing two since, and openers Crawley and Ben Duckett had a clear objective to snap the streak -- play ultra-aggressive“Bazball” style.

Duckett hit a boundary off Mitchell Starc in his first over while Crawley slammed Michael Neser for a six and a four in successive balls.

They brought up a whirlwind fifty opening partnership but next ball Duckett was bowled by a Starc yorker for 34. Fast bowler Brydon Carse then strode to the middle as a surprise number three in place of Bethell.

But England's pinch-hitting experiment failed as Carse lasted only eight balls before skying Jhye Richardson to Cameron Green.

Crawley fell lbw to Scott Boland after a gritty knock and Bethell was caught by Usman Khawaja from the same bowler. Richardson trapped Joe Root (15) lbw and Starc accounted for Ben Stokes (2), but by then only 10 runs were needed and Brook and Smith completed the job.

Australia resumed on 4-0 in their second innings after an explosive opening day of searing pace saw 20 wickets fall with the hosts dismissed for 152 and England just 110.

With 10 millimetres of grass on the track it was a bowler's dream, but a host of former greats criticised the pitch for“doing too much” and being“unfair for the batters”.

Nightwatchman Boland added two to his overnight four, but his time was always going to be limited and he edged Gus Atkinson to wicketkeeper Smith.

Atkinson left the field soon after clutching what appeared to be his left hamstring.

Josh Tongue came into the attack on a hat-trick after bagging the last two Australia wickets on day one, but Jake Weatherald whipped his full ball for three. Weatherald needed a decent knock to cement his spot at the top of the order, but he failed again, bowled by Stokes for five leaving a delivery that nipped back.

Brief Scores: England 110 (Brook 41, Neser 4-45, Boland 3-30) and 178 for 6 (Bethell 40, Richardson 2-22) beat Australia 152 (Neser 35, Tongue 5-45, Atkinson 2-28) and 132 (Head 46, Carse 4-34, Stokes 3-24) by four wickets