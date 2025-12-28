403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Search Continues for Missing People After Boat Incidents in Indonesia
(MENAFN) Rescue operations across Indonesia entered their fourth day Sunday as emergency crews worked urgently to locate 21 individuals unaccounted for following two catastrophic maritime incidents in Papua and East Nusa Tenggara provinces, local media outlets confirmed.
A speedboat transporting 21 passengers overturned Wednesday evening amid violent winds and towering seas within Yapen Islands Regency in Papua province during a voyage between Serui City and Waindu, media reported.
Emergency responders successfully extracted three survivors from the water, while one fatality was recovered Saturday afternoon, leaving 17 passengers still unaccounted for in the ongoing search operation.
A separate maritime tragedy unfolded in East Nusa Tenggara, where four Spanish nationals vanished after their tourist vessel went down near Padar Island within the Komodo National Park zone Friday night, media disclosed.
Search and rescue units maintained intensive recovery operations Sunday across both disaster zones as authorities race against time to locate survivors.
The dual incidents highlight ongoing maritime safety challenges across the sprawling Indonesian archipelago, where thousands of islands are connected primarily through boat transportation networks vulnerable to rapidly changing weather conditions and rough tropical waters.
A speedboat transporting 21 passengers overturned Wednesday evening amid violent winds and towering seas within Yapen Islands Regency in Papua province during a voyage between Serui City and Waindu, media reported.
Emergency responders successfully extracted three survivors from the water, while one fatality was recovered Saturday afternoon, leaving 17 passengers still unaccounted for in the ongoing search operation.
A separate maritime tragedy unfolded in East Nusa Tenggara, where four Spanish nationals vanished after their tourist vessel went down near Padar Island within the Komodo National Park zone Friday night, media disclosed.
Search and rescue units maintained intensive recovery operations Sunday across both disaster zones as authorities race against time to locate survivors.
The dual incidents highlight ongoing maritime safety challenges across the sprawling Indonesian archipelago, where thousands of islands are connected primarily through boat transportation networks vulnerable to rapidly changing weather conditions and rough tropical waters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment