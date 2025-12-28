Delhi Police Recover, Return Over 160 Lost Mobile Phones In Special Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Continuing its citizen-centric initiatives, Dwarka District Police have once again created a milestone by recovering and returning over 160 lost or stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners, reinforcing its commitment to public service and efficient policing.

According to an official press release issued on December 28, Dwarka District Police described the initiative as part of its ongoing effort titled“Committed to Recover & Dedicated to Serve”, noting that the district police have restored a record number of lost mobile phones in back-to-back ceremonies.

“Dwarka District police creates a milestone by recovering & returning over 160 lost/stolen mobiles to their owners yet again,” the press release stated.

The programme for returning the recovered mobile phones was organised on December 26, under the aegis of DCP Dwarka District, Ankit Singh, at the Conference Hall of the DCP Dwarka District office complex. During the event, more than 160 mobile phones were handed over to citizens who had either lost them or had them stolen. Earlier, on December 23, the district police had similarly restored over 270 lost mobile phones, bringing relief to hundreds of residents.

Highlighting the impact of the initiative, the press release said:“On 26.12.2025, Dwarka district police yet again returned smiles on over 160 faces, who had lost or had their mobiles stolen and received them back.”

The recoveries were made by the Monitoring Cell of Dwarka District, which traced the lost and stolen mobile phones and contacted the genuine owners for their return. The dedicated team worked under the supervision of ASI Jai Bhagwan, along with a team of head constables and constables who played a key role in tracking and recovering the devices.

The event was attended by senior police officers, including DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh and Additional DCP Dwarka Saurabh Chandra, along with members of the Monitoring Cell. Addressing the gathering, the DCP appreciated the efforts of the staff and encouraged them to continue organising such recovery programmes on a regular basis.

The press release concluded that the initiative reflects the dedication, professionalism and commitment of Dwarka District Police towards safeguarding citizens' property and strengthening public trust.

Dwarka Police's consistent efforts in recovering lost mobile phones have been widely appreciated by residents, highlighting the positive impact of technology-driven policing and proactive law enforcement.