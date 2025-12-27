Heightened Measures In TN's Namakkal As Bird Flu Cases Emerge In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS) With reports of avian influenza outbreaks emerging from neighbouring Kerala, poultry farms in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district -- one of the largest egg-producing hubs in the country -- have stepped up biosecurity and surveillance measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Although Namakkal does not share a direct border with Kerala, authorities and poultry farmers are taking no chances, given the district's critical role in India's poultry industry.

Namakkal alone accounts for nearly 1,500 poultry farms and produces millions of eggs daily, supplying markets across several Indian states and overseas.

In view of the recent developments, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified monitoring at inter-state borders, increased inspections of poultry transport vehicles, and tightened health surveillance across farms.

Pathasarathy K, a poultry farm owner in Namakkal, said additional safety protocols have been implemented as a precautionary measure.“After the avian flu outbreak in Kerala, we have strengthened biosecurity norms. Poultry here is raised in a controlled environment, and regular cleaning and disinfection are strictly followed. Formalin is used frequently to eliminate disease-causing organisms,” he said.

He added that vehicles transporting poultry feed and eggs are being thoroughly disinfected before entering farm premises.

“Vehicles coming from Kerala are handled with extreme caution. They are disinfected completely before being allowed anywhere near the farms,” he noted.

Another poultry farmer pointed out that preventive vaccination and hygiene practices play a key role in keeping farms safe.“We ensure that birds are vaccinated on time, and hygiene is strictly maintained. Damp litter, waste accumulation or contaminated feed can easily trigger infections, so constant monitoring is essential,” he said.

Valsan Parameswaran, secretary of the All India Poultry Product Exporters Association, said the industry was fully alert to the risks.“More than 50 lakh eggs are exported daily from Namakkal. Export-oriented farms follow stringent biosecurity norms throughout the year. Birds are tested every 21 days, and even water used in farms is treated to eliminate pathogens,” he said.

A senior official from the Animal Husbandry Department confirmed that surveillance at inter-state check posts has been intensified.“Although Namakkal does not share a border with Kerala, its importance as a poultry hub makes it vulnerable. We have increased inspections, vehicle checks and awareness programmes for farmers and workers to ensure early detection and prevention of any outbreak,” the official said.