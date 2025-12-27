Blink And You'll Miss It! China's Maglev Train Sets New Record, Accelerates To 700 Kmph In 2 Seconds Video
Video from the experiment shows the train streaking past like a silver flash, moving so quickly that it is difficult to see with the naked eye. A thin misty trail follows it, giving the scene a science-fiction-like appearance.
The train uses superconducting magnets to float above the track, allowing it to move forward without any contact with the rails. This reduces friction and enables extremely high speeds.
Researchers said the acceleration involved is so powerful that the same system could even be used to launch rockets. At such speeds, maglev trains could potentially connect distant cities in just minutes.
“It resolves core technical challenges including ultra-high-speed electromagnetic propulsion, electric suspension guidance, transient high-power energy storage inversion, and high-field superconducting magnets,” the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
The electromagnetic acceleration technology used in the test could also be adapted for space and aviation. Experts say it may help rockets and aircraft achieve faster and smoother take-offs, while reducing fuel use and overall costs.
Li Jie, a professor at the National University of Defence Technology, said,“The successful development of this ultra-high-speed superconducting electric maglev system will accelerate the research and development process of China's ultra-high-speed maglev transport.”
The research team has been working on the project for nearly a decade. Earlier this year, in January, the same track was used to reach a speed of 648 km/h.
Almost 30 years ago, the same university developed China's first manned single-bogie maglev train, making the country the third in the world to master this technology.
