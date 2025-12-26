Assam's Tumultuous 2025: How Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death And Election Fever Dominated Headlines

The year 2025 will be remembered in Assam not for routine governance or election preparations but for a tragedy that shook the very soul of the state: the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His untimely demise on September 19 while swimming in Singapore overshadowed political developments, ignited mass protests, and reshaped Assam's socio-political landscape.

The Cultural Shockwave

Zubeen Garg, known for his unparalleled contribution to Assamese music and cinema, had travelled to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival. The news of his death sent shockwaves across the state. Lakhs of people lined the streets as his mortal remains were flown back, and for three days, the public paid homage at a stadium before he was cremated amid scenes of grief, anger, and disbelief.

The singer's final film, Roi Roi Binale, released posthumously on October 31 as per his plan, went on to become the highest-grossing Assamese movie to date, offering some solace to fans amid the collective mourning.

Protests and Calls for Justice

Public grief quickly turned into demand for accountability. Protesters called for the arrest of festival director Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, and others who accompanied him to Singapore. Under public pressure, the Assam government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID.

The SIT filed a charge sheet on December 12, accusing Mahanta, Sharma, and Garg's band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta of murder. Garg's cousin, Sandipan Garg, an Assam Police official, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while his two personal security officers - Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya - were booked for criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The trial is currently underway in court, with promises from the state government for fast-tracking the case in the Gauhati High Court and appointing a special prosecutor.

Politics Amid Tragedy

While the state grappled with the cultural loss, political developments continued to unfold. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sparked controversy with claims that Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, and his British wife Elizabeth Colburn had links with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Sarma said,“The probe has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation,” and stated that the case would soon be handed over to a central agency. Gogoi dismissed the allegations, calling them a“C-grade Bollywood film” and asserting that the people of Assam“understand everything.”

Eight opposition parties, including the Congress, announced plans to contest the 2026 assembly elections together, while the chief minister remained confident. He claimed that the Congress has already conceded defeat in 2026 and 2031. He added that NDA's victory in the state is a foregone conclusion, and the party are preparing for 2036.

Welfare, Policies, and Controversies

Beyond the headlines, the state government pursued welfare schemes for women, girls, and students, while Sarma highlighted that nearly 1.5 lakh people had secured government jobs over five years. He campaigned aggressively against infiltration, claiming 35–40 people were being“pushed back” every week from forest areas and 'sattra' properties allegedly encroached upon by Bengali-speaking Muslims.

The administration also introduced significant bills, including banning polygamy, addressing land rights for tea garden workers, and granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities - moves political observers largely interpreted as electoral strategies.

Cultural Milestones Amid Turmoil

Assam's cultural scene continued to shine, however, with the launch of the year-long birth centenary celebration of Bhupen Hazarika. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the celebrations on September 13, with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to attend the concluding ceremony next year.

Even in a year marred by loss and controversy, these cultural milestones reminded Assam of its rich artistic heritage and the resilience of its people.

Electoral Insights

Politically, the BJP-led alliance swept the panchayat polls but suffered a setback in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, losing to the Bodoland People's Front, which nonetheless became part of the NDA. Analysts noted that electoral strategies intertwined with cultural events, social media mobilization, and welfare schemes highlighted the increasing complexity of Assam's political terrain.

A Year Etched in Memory

2025 in Assam will be remembered for the grief surrounding Zubeen Garg's death, the protests that demanded justice, and the political maneuvers ahead of the 2026 elections. While cultural celebrations like Bhupen Hazarika's centenary provided moments of unity, the year's events demonstrated the delicate interplay of politics, culture, and public sentiment in the state.

As investigations and trials proceed, and the electoral landscape takes shape, Assam continues to navigate a year that has been as tumultuous as it has been unforgettable.