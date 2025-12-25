76 Missing Persons Found In Khost In 6 Months

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Security forces have traced 76 missing persons, including children, in southeastern Khost province during the past six months and reunited them with their families.

In a statement, the police headquarters said that, in cooperation with the Directorate of Telecommunications and Information Technology staff, information had been gathered over the past six months about a number of missing persons in the province.

It said that as a result of security forces' searches, 76 people - including 31 children - were located and handed over to their families.

According to the statement, 45 of those found had either run away from home or had been trying to leave the country through illegal routes.

