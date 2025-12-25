Afghanistan U-19 Take On Zimbabwe In Tri-Series Opener

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are set to face hosts Zimbabwe in the opening match of the Under-19 tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series today (Thursday) at Harare Sports Club.

The match will begin at 12:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on its Facebook page.

The tri-nation series features the Under-19 teams of Afghanistan, Pakistan and host nation Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan will play their second match against Pakistan Under-19 on December 27, followed by their third match against Zimbabwe Under-19 on December 31. Their fourth match of the series will be against Pakistan Under-19 on January 2, 2026.

kk/sa