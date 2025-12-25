Afghanistan U-19 Take On Zimbabwe In Tri-Series Opener
The match will begin at 12:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on its Facebook page.
The tri-nation series features the Under-19 teams of Afghanistan, Pakistan and host nation Zimbabwe.
Afghanistan will play their second match against Pakistan Under-19 on December 27, followed by their third match against Zimbabwe Under-19 on December 31. Their fourth match of the series will be against Pakistan Under-19 on January 2, 2026.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment