Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan U-19 Take On Zimbabwe In Tri-Series Opener

Afghanistan U-19 Take On Zimbabwe In Tri-Series Opener


2025-12-25 04:00:51
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are set to face hosts Zimbabwe in the opening match of the Under-19 tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series today (Thursday) at Harare Sports Club.

The match will begin at 12:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on its Facebook page.

The tri-nation series features the Under-19 teams of Afghanistan, Pakistan and host nation Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan will play their second match against Pakistan Under-19 on December 27, followed by their third match against Zimbabwe Under-19 on December 31. Their fourth match of the series will be against Pakistan Under-19 on January 2, 2026.

kk/sa

MENAFN25122025000174011037ID1110523912



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search