'You Don't Know Me': Aligarh University Teacher Shot Dead On Campus, Manhunt On

A shocking shooting on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in Uttar Pradesh has left the academic community reeling after a teacher was fatally shot by unidentified attackers on Wednesday night.

The victim, Danish Ali Rao, a computer science teacher at the AMU-run ABK High School, was on an evening walk with two colleagues when the incident occurred near the Maulana Azad Library at about 9 pm.

According to police reports, two men riding a scooter intercepted the group and opened fire with pistols. One of the assailants reportedly warned Ali before the shooting, saying,“You don't know me yet, now you will,” as captured in early reports. Danish was shot multiple times, including twice in the head, and was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for treatment, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The gruesome attack sparked panic and grief across the AMU campus, with students and staff expressing deep shock over the violent incident in a location generally considered secure. Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon confirmed that two men fired at the teacher before fleeing the scene, and a thorough investigation is now underway to identify and apprehend the shooters.

Police have formed multiple teams and are reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the campus to trace the movements of the suspects. University authorities are cooperating with law enforcement as they gather evidence, record witness statements and examine possible motives, including personal enmity and other leads.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety and security on university campuses, particularly in light of the location's proximity to residential and academic spaces. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently touted improvements in law and order in the state, but this attack has put renewed focus on security challenges faced by educational institutions.

Authorities have also increased police presence on the AMU campus while the investigation continues, with the community awaiting further updates on the motive behind the killing and the progress of the manhunt for the attackers.