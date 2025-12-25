Cloud Cover Over Qatar Expected To Increase Over Weekend
Doha, Qatar: The latest numerical forecast models from the Qatar Meteorology Department show that cloud cover is expected to increase during the weekend, raising the chances of light rain in certain parts of the country.
In a social media post, the department said that the cloud cover is expected to increase from the weekend until Monday, December 29, 2025, with a chance of light rain in some areas at times.
Meanwhile today's lowest temperature was recorded at 11°C in the morning at Al Ghuwayriyah and Al Shahaniyah stations, while the capital, Doha, recorded 17°C.
