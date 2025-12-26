Malaysia Airlines Welcomes First A330neo

Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines has taken delivery of its ninth Airbus A330neo, continuing a phased widebody fleet renewal aimed at reshaping its long-haul and regional operations.

The aircraft, registered 9M-MNO, arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Toulouse on Dec. 21 and joins a growing A330neo fleet that is gradually replacing older widebody aircraft.

Malaysia Airlines said the jet will be deployed on a mix of high-demand regional and medium-haul routes, including services to Bali, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and Tokyo.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo offers improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions and reduced operating costs compared with previous-generation widebody aircraft.

The aircraft features Airbus' Airspace cabin, which includes larger overhead bins, enhanced lighting and upgraded in-flight entertainment, bringing greater consistency across the airline's fleet.

Malaysia Airlines has now received nine of the 40 A330neo aircraft ordered by parent company Malaysia Aviation Group. The remaining deliveries are expected to support the carrier's plan to operate one of the youngest widebody fleets in Australasia by early 2026.

