Year Ender 2025: Ranveer Singh To Rishab Shetty Top Grossing Indian Actors Of 2025 Box Office Hits

With just a few days left in 2025, the New Year celebrations are near. Here's a look at Indian film stars whose movies earned the most this year, featuring names from Ranveer Singh to Rajinikanth.

Ranveer Singh created a massive box office impact in 2025 with his film Dhurandhar. Made on a 140 crore budget, the movie continues to earn, amassing an impressive total of 960.05 crores to date.

South superstar Rishab Shetty became 2025's top-earning star. His film Kantara Chapter 1 was a massive box office hit. Made on a 125 crore budget, it grossed 900 crores.

Vicky Kaushal was also one of the highest-grossing actors this year. His film Chhaava also created a storm at the box office. The movie's budget was 130 crores, and it did a fantastic business of 809 crores.

South superstar Rajinikanth's name is also on the list of 2025's top-earning stars. The craze for his film Coolie, released this year, was evident. Made on a 400 crore budget, the movie did business of 675 crores.

Bollywood star kid Ahaan Panday debuted in 2025. He is also one of the highest-earning stars this year. His film Saiyaara had a budget of 45 crores and did business of 579.23 crores.