Odisha CM Boosts Anti-Naxal Ops With New SOG, Police Facilities

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated a new Training and Briefing Centre for the Special Operations Group (SOG) at Chandaka that can train 400 jawans at a time. Along with this, the Chief Minister inaugurated a modern Counter Terrorism Training Centre there.

According to an official release, CM Majhi also inaugurated 16 police stations, 70 quarters, office buildings, barracks, armoury, administrative buildings, etc., projects in 16 districts.

Call for Peace and Anti-Naxal Strategy

Stating that violence has no place in a democracy and that the government is committed to cracking down on organisations and individuals involved in violence with utmost severity, the Chief Minister called on the Maoists to surrender, join the mainstream of society, and become the charioteers of development.

CM Majhi said that the contribution of the SOG towards suppressing the Maoist problem that has been going on in the state for more than three decades is unique and the government has been successful in meeting the deadline set by the Central Government to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 2026. The recent mass surrender of 22 Maoists in Malkangiri district is an encouraging step in this direction. Due to the guidance of the Prime Minister and the strategy of the Home Minister, the country is moving rapidly on the path of peace and development, the Chief Minister added.

Risk Allowance Announced for Anti-Naxal Personnel

Announcing the risk allowance for personnel of the SOG and other related anti-Naxal agencies, the Chief Minister said that from this December, the officers of the Special Operation Group or SOG who are directly engaged in the anti-Naxal campaign will get a maximum monthly allowance of Rs. 25,000.

Detailed Allowance Structure

Subedars and Deputy Subedars of SOG will get Rs 24,000 per month, Havildars Rs 20,000 per month, and Constables and Sepoys Rs 16,000 per month.

Similarly, officers and employees of SOG, AET and RC, even if they are not directly involved in the campaign, but are on training and other duties, will get a maximum of Rs 12,000 per month. Employees of the District Volunteer Force will get a maximum of Rs 10,000 per month, and employees of the SIW Special Intelligence Wing will get a maximum of Rs 20,000 per month, the Chief Minister said.

Major Boost to Odisha Police Force

He said, to make the police department stronger and more efficient, our government has raised 3 OSSF (Odisha Special Striking Force) battalions, 3 O.I.S.F. (Odisha Industrial Security Force), 10 new Odraf units, one Traffic and Road Safety Wing, 21 Cyber and Economic Crime Stations and one new Police District (Rairangpur Police District) have been set up. Along with this, our government has sanctioned the creation of a total of 15,326 new posts in the police department.

Enhanced 'Surrender and Rehabilitation' Scheme

He added that the state government has now approved the revised "Surrender and Rehabilitation" scheme. Under this scheme, surrendering Maoists will get financial assistance of up to Rs 1.2 crore, accommodation, educational assistance, marriage assistance and a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for employment along with formal training.

SOG Commando Demonstration

SOG commandos performed a brave anti-terrorist demo operation before the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, ADGP (ANO) Sanjiv Panda, IGP, Operations, and Deepak Kumar, DIGP S.I.W., were also present at the event. (ANI)

