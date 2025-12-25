403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired the 40th meeting of the ministerial committee tasked with following up on the implementation of the country's major development projects.
KUWAIT - The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait is closely monitoring all efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability and enhancing the prospects for peace in the sisterly Republic of Yemen, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in statement.
KUWAIT - The Interior Ministry launched two new e-services dedicated for issuing and transferring Article-18 residency.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Chief Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shuraian visited the Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base.
KUWAIT - Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Mughamis discussed with a delegation from Al-Quds Empowerment Fund executing humanitarian projects in Jerusalem.
DOHA - Kuwait mission to the 10th Qatar Cup, the Arab Championship, and the West Asian Championship raised their tally of medals to 54 after adding nine more medals.
MUSCAT - Kuwait's national shooting team concluded raised to nine their tally of medals at the Arab Pistol and Rifle Shooting Championship in Muscat.
BEIRUT - The Israeli occupation warplanes attacked a vehicle in Hosh El-Sayed Ali village, Hermel district, Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, northeast Lebanon.
ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized his country's unequivocal support to Sudan's peace, stability and territorial integrity.
TOKYO - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a nuclear-powered submarine construction project, state media reported.
ISLAMABAD - Security forces killed 10 militants, including a ringleader, in two separate operations in Pakistan. (end)
