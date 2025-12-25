Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
What Caused Turkey Crash That Killed Libyan Military Chief

2025-12-25 07:04:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad AP photo

Istanbul- The technical analysis of the recovered black boxes from a jet crash that killed eight people, including western Libya's military chief, began as the investigation proceeded in cooperation with Libyan authorities, the Turkish Ministry of Defence said Thursday.

The private jet with Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, four other military officials and three crew members crashed on Tuesday after taking off from Turkiye's capital, Ankara, killing everyone on board. Libyan officials said the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction on the plane.

The high-level Libyan delegation was on its way back to Tripoli after holding defence talks in Ankara aimed at boosting military cooperation between the two countries.

The wreckage was scattered across an area covering 3 square kilometres, complicating recovery efforts, according to the Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

A 22-person delegation, including five family members, arrived from Libya early on Wednesday to assist in the investigation. (AP)

Kashmir Observer

