KRCS, Al-Quds Empowerment Fund Discuss Cooperation


2025-12-25 03:04:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Mughamis received a delegation from Al-Quds Empowerment Fund on Thursday to discuss cooperation on humanitarian projects in Jerusalem.
KRCS had delivered 400 tons of food aid to the Palestinian people as part of its campaign, Al-Mughamis told KUNA following the meeting.
He noted that Kuwait sent 19 relief flights, as part of its humanitarian air bridge to Gaza, which reflect the country's firm support for the Palestinian people and the efforts to alleviate their suffering.
He added that the society is preparing to send tents and blankets to Gaza to protect residents from winter, assuring the tents will be high-quality and fire-resistant.
President of Al-Quds University Imad Abu Kishek told KUNA that the delegation discussed the Palestinian situation, especially in Jerusalem, with the society.
Al-Quds Empowerment Fund delegation included the fund's Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees Munib Al-Masri, President of Al-Quds University Imad Abu Kishek, and the fund's Director, Taher Al-Deisi. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

