BCQ (01963.HK) To Pay RMB 585 Million Cash Dividend, Driving Share Price And Yield Upside

HONG KONG, December 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – December 22, Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. (601963, 01963, hereinafter“BCQ” or“the Bank”) announced, it will distribute cash dividends totaling RMB 585 million based on its total ordinary share capital of 3.475 billion ordinary shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025. The dividend payout represents 11.99% of net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders.

Since the release of China's new capital market guidelines (often referred to as the“New Nine Measures”), BCQ has implemented interim dividends following the third quarter for the second consecutive year, underscoring its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. This move further validates the resilience of its operating performance, improves its valuation recognition, and strengthens its appeal to middle-to-long-term investors.

Over the past two years, the banking sector has transitioned from a“cyclical trading” approach to a“dividend-driven allocation” paradigm, with high-dividend strategies becoming a core investment theme. Supported by sustained and stable profitability, BCQ's dividend yields for A-shares and H-shares exceeded 3.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Benefiting from both dividend attributes of bank stocks and rising market sentiment, as of December 24, the Bank's A-share and H-share prices recorded year-to-date gains of 23.1% and 39.18%, respectively.

The bank also recently announced that its personal deposit balance surpassed RMB 300 billion, reaching a historic high. This strengthened funding base enhances its earnings resilience across cycles. Continuous and milestone breakthroughs signify that the bank has ascended to a brand-new level in terms of comprehensive strength, market position, and service capabilities, paving the way for broader growth prospects in the future.

Double-Digit Growth in Revenue and Net Profit, Total Assets Exceed RMB 1 Trillion

According to its 2025 third-quarter report, as of the end of September 2025, BCQ's total assets reached RMB 1.0227 trillion, representing an increase of over 19% YoY, and marking its entry into the“trillion-asset club” among city commercial banks.

Driven by steady scale expansion, the Bank achieved a significant improvement in profitability, delivering its strongest performance in nearly nine years. Operating revenue and net profit for the first three quarters of 2025, recorded double-digit growth of 10.40% and 10.42% YoY, reaching RMB 11.74 billion and RMB 5.196 billion, respectively. Performance accelerated notably in the third quarter, with operating revenue rising 17.38% YoY to RMB 4.081 billion, and net profit attributable to shareholders increasing 20.54% to RMB 1.690 billion, indicating an accelerated growth rate and the continued enhancement of profitability. Moreover, in the first three quarters, operating and administrative expenses amounted to RMB 2.810 billion, up 9.90% YoY, lower than revenue growth. The cost-to-income ratio declined by 0.11 ppts to 23.93%, indicating steadily improving operating efficiency.

Its asset quality also continued to strengthen. As of the end of the third quarter of 2025, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 1.14%, down 0.11 ppts from the beginning of the year. Risk coverage has become more robust, with the provision coverage ratio rising to 248.11%, up 3.03 ppts from the beginning of the year, providing a solid buffer for sustainable and stable operations.

Strong Secondary Market Performance, Leading A- and H-shares Gains Among Peers

The combination of regional strategic tailwinds and improving fundamentals continues to drive valuation recovery for this first mainland city commercial bank listed in Hong Kong.

Since the beginning of the year, the Bank has delivered strong performance in the secondary market. As of December 24, its A-shares closed at RMB 10.96 per share, representing a gain of 23.1% YTD. Its H-shares closed at HKD 7.96 per share, with a gain of 39.18% YTD, ranking among the top performers in the domestic banking sector.

In terms of shareholder returns, the Bank has distributed third-quarter dividends for two consecutive years, paying RMB 1.684 per 10 shares (tax inclusive), with total cash dividends of RMB 585 million (tax inclusive), accounting for 11.99% of net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders.

The Bank's operating performance has also received positive ratings from multiple securities firms. After the third-quarter results, over ten institutions, including China Galaxy Securities, China Merchants Securities, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, and Guotai Haitong Securities, issued research reports, generally assigning“Buy,”“Accumulate,” or“Outperform” ratings for the Bank. Shenwan Hongyuan Securities noted that, supported by both regional development opportunities and improving fundamentals, alongside proactive management and clear strategic objectives, BCQ has strong momentum for valuation recovery and maintained a“Buy” rating. Guosen Securities emphasized that the Chengdu–Chongqing region, as a convergence zone for multiple national strategies, provides a solid foundation for the Bank's sustained growth, and, combined with improving asset quality and stabilizing and rebounding net interest margins, assigned an“Outperform” rating for the Bank upon initial coverage.