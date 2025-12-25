Ministry Of Municipality Launches National Smart Hygiene Award For Universities, Researchers, Students

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Public Hygiene Department, announced today the launch of the "National Smart Hygiene Award," the first of its kind this year, as part of its efforts to promote innovation and develop the public hygiene sector using modern technologies and artificial intelligence applications.

The annual award aims to encourage universities, researchers, and students to develop advanced solutions to improve public hygiene services, including sweeping, cleaning, waste collection, and cleaning streets, squares, beaches, and waterfronts, while enhancing operational efficiency and achieving sustainability.

In this context, Head of the Awareness and Education Section at the Public Hygiene Department, Hamad Hassan Al Tamimi told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that participation in the award is open to universities, academic institutions, researchers, and students wishing to submit innovative graduation projects, provided that the ideas are applicable and not merely theoretical proposals.

Al Tamimi noted that the deadline for submissions is June 1, 2026, and projects can be submitted via the award's dedicated email address. He emphasized that a specialized committee will evaluate the submissions and select the top three winners based on criteria of innovation, applicability, and the extent to which modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and smart digital solutions are utilized.

He added that the award serves as a platform to connect academic education with practical innovation and enhances the contribution of youth and researchers to developing the public hygiene system in Qatar, thereby contributing to improving quality of life and achieving sustainability goals in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Hamad Hassan Al Tamimi explained that the initiative aims to stimulate innovative thinking, empower participants to present practical and applicable solutions, and strengthen communication between the Public Hygiene Department and the academic sector. This will support the development of the hygiene sector and make innovation an integral part of its services.