Qatar Successfully Delivers Historic FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 : In Numbers

Arab football and culture take centre stage at the second edition of the prestigious regional competition in Qatar

Qatar welcomed 1,220,063 fans from the region and beyond for yet another historic edition of the FIFA Arab Cup, where 25% of spectators travelled from outside the country to attend matches. The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, held from 1 - 18 December, garnered wide attention for its spectacular celebration of Arab culture and unity, as well as the country's organisational standards, showcasing, once again, Qatar's capabilities in delivering mega-sporting events.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 saw Morocco crowned champions in front of 84,517 spectators at the Final held in the iconic Lusail stadium, following a gripping knockout stage that saw 16 Arab teams compete for the coveted trophy. A total of 77 goals were scored in 32 matches, with Jordan's Ali Olwan netting six goals in six matches to become the tournament's top scorer. The historic tournament capped an exhilarating football season, with Qatar making history by hosting three FIFA finals in three weeks.

This included the first 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, that took place from 3-27 November, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025, that was hosted on 10, 13 and 17 December, during the rest days of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. Here's a look at some of the key figures from the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 as released by the tournament Local Organising Committee (LOC):

6 world-class stadiums hosted 32 matches

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 took place across six world-class stadiums that previously served as venues during the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The opening match featuring hosts Qatar and Palestine took place at the renowned Al Bayt Stadium, while the Final was held at Lusail Stadium. Other stadiums included: Ahmad bin Ali, Education City, Khalifa International and Stadium 974.

As part of Qatar's top-tier sporting infrastructure, participating teams were able to utilise 16 FIFA-compliant state-of-the-art training pitches. A total of 228 training sessions were conducted for referees and teams, with top-level service provided throughout the tournament, including training equipment, transportation, as well as round-the-clock medical support. 25% of spectators were from outside Qatar A total of 1,220,063 spectators attended 32 matches across 13 match days.

In particular, 25% were supporters from outside of Qatar, with fans from Qatar and the GCC, Algeria, and Jordan leading ticket purchases, reflecting the strong regional appeal of the competition.

The tournament recorded its highest match attendance at the Jordan v Morocco Final that drew 84,517 fans, followed by tahe Morocco v Saudi Arabia match with 78,131 spectators - both matches taking place in Lusail Stadium. 2,269 accredited journalists covered the tournament The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 attracted 2,269 accredited media representatives from 71 countries, who convened in Qatar to cover the tournament.

This marks more than a threefold increase since the 2021 edition, showcasing the growing significance of the tournament regionally and beyond. Through a strategic partnership with Media City Qatar, the LOC delivered purpose-built facilities to support media professionals with their comprehensive coverage of the event.

These included the Main Media Centre (MMC) at the Qatar National Convention Centre and a dedicated Broadcasting Hub in Souq Waqif, a gathering hotspot for fans during the tournament.

The Broadcasting Hub featured two state-of-the-art studios that enabled 24 television networks from the region to produce and air a total of 202.5 hours of programming throughout the tournamen

In addition, 12 prominent outlets served as Media Partners for the competition, broadcasting matches live across the Arab world. 11,573 accessibility tickets purchased by disabled fans The tournament provided a barrier-free experience for disabled fans, allowing them to be part of the football action.

A total of 11,573 tickets were purchased by disabled fans across the 32 matches of the tournament, concluding the delivery of yet another accessible edition of the FIFA Arab Cup. Key accessibility features included accessible seating options for wheelchair users and fans with limited mobility, audio descriptive commentary that was used by 2,423 blind and partially sighted football fans, as well as sensory rooms at Lusail, Education City and Al Bayt stadiums.

A total of 352 fans with sensory needs made use of the specially designed spaces at 18 matches held across three stadiums.

As part of the LOC's wider accessibility initiative to provide inclusive experiences to the disabled community, a number of students from the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities and Al Noor Institute for the Blind took part as player escorts in the Qatar v Palestine opening match and the Morocco v UAE semi-final match.

3,500 volunteers were involved The Qatar 2025 FIFA Volunteer Programme brought together a total of 3,500 volunteers, who supported the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 across 20 functional areas. These included regional volunteers from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and the UAE who played a role in sharing the region's culture and hospitality with fans and visitors from all around the Arab world.

This year, 30% of the volunteers had taken part for the first-time while 70% had participated in previous tournaments, showcasing Qatar's strong volunteering culture. 700 medical staff deployed across venues More than 700 medical staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, were deployed across tournament venues.

This was part of the LOC's comprehensive medical plan to ensure high-quality care for everyone involved in the tournament. This included players, spectators and guests across stadiums, training grounds and team hotels.

These services were delivered through a partnership between Aspetar, the globally recognised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital and the Official Medical Partner of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, and Hamad Medical Corporation, the country's national healthcare provider. 77 small businesses and 955 regional artists participated in Fan Zones The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Fan Zones brought the community together in a spectacular celebration of unity and culture.

Located across the six tournament venues, the Fan Zones featured a number of local businesses and artists, treating fans to a vibrant mix of culinary, cultural and folkloric experiences from across the region. As part of a community-focused initiative, the LOC brought on board a total of 77 local food and beverage businesses to participate at the Fan Zones, offering them free space at the venues.

The Fan Zones also featured 955 regional artists, creating a festive atmosphere through traditional music, dance and cultural acts that celebrated the heritage of each of the participating nations. More than 938 million views across social media platforms The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 also garnered the attention of fans across digital platforms, with tournament-related content attracting 938,180,774 views across all tournament social media channels.

The tournament's digital channels generated 10,562,532 interactions.4,924,919 passengers made use of the Qatar Rail networkFrom 1-18 December, Qatar Rail's network carried a total of 4,924,919 passengers, with 4,712,758 and 212,161 riders using Doha Metro and Lusail Tram, respectively. Use of the network was free of charge for all ticketholders on match days. This played a critical role in facilitating travel for fans between stadiums. All six stadiums used for the tournament were connected by a robust public transport system. This featured a fully barrier-free experience for disabled travellers. With another successful edition concluded, the FIFA Arab Cup is set to return to Qatar in 2029 and 2033 news about mega events hosted in Qatar, follow @RoadtoQatar across all major social media platforms.