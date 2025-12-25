'Papa, I Cannot...': Indian-Origin Man Dies After 8-Hour Wait At Canada Hospital Emergency Room

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 44-year-old Indian-origin man passed away in Canada, after allegedly waiting for over eight hours in the emergency room of a hospital in Edmonton, Canada, despite repeatedly complaining of severe chest pain.

"'Papa, I cannot bear the pain,'” the man's father recounted his son's ordeal.

According to a report by Global News, the man's father said that an electrocardiogram (ECG) had been performed, but the hospital said there was nothing significant, and had asked them to keep waiting.

The incident occurred at Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

What happened to the man?

Prashant Sreekumar – aged 44-years-old was an accountant and father of three.

On Monday, 22 December – Sreekumar began experiencing sharp chest pain while at work and was taken to the hospital by a client. After triage, he was asked to wait in the emergency room.

He reportedly continued to wait as the hours dragged on.

The man's father – Kumar – said nurses checked Prashant's blood pressure from time to time, but it kept rising.“It went up, up, and up. To me, it was through the roof," Global News quoted the father as saying.

After more than eight hours, Prashant was finally taken into the treatment area.“After sitting maybe 10 seconds, he looked at me, he got up and put his hand on his chest and just crashed," Kumar recalled.

'...cannot bear the pain'

According to Global News, Sreekumar's father, Kumar Sreekumar, said his son repeatedly told both family members and hospital staff that he was in extreme pain.“He told me, 'Papa, I cannot bear the pain,'” he said.

Prashant Sreekumar is survived by his wife and three children, aged three, 10 and 14-years-old. The family has sought answers over how a patient with severe chest pain could be made to wait so long without seeing a doctor.

Grey Nuns Community Hospital is operated by Covenant Health. In a statement to Global News, the organisation said it could not comment on the specifics of the case due to privacy reasons but confirmed that the matter has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It also extended condolences to the family, saying,“We offer our sympathy to the patient's family and friends. There is nothing more important than the safety and care of our patients and staff."