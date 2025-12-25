403
Kuwait Shooting Team Win Nine Medals At Arab Shooting Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national shooting team concluded on Thursday raised to nine their tally of medals at the Arab Pistol and Rifle Shooting Championship in Muscat.
These include one gold, three silver and five bronze, head of the Kuwaiti delegation and Secretary-General of the Kuwaiti and Arab shooting federations Obaid Al-Osaimi told KUNA.
The final-day results included a silver medal in the men's rifle team won by shooters Khaled Al-Majed, Turki Al-Shammari and Ali Al-Mutairi, finishing behind hosts Oman, with Bahrain taking third place, he pointed out.
Al-Osaimi added that Al-Majed also secured an individual bronze medal in the same event.
In the women's event, shooters Maryam Rzouqi, Ritaj Al-Ziyadi and Fajer Al-Dhubaib claimed the bronze medal in the team event, while Bahrain won gold and Oman took silver.
Rzouqi also added an individual bronze medal to Kuwait's tally.
Al-Osaimi dedicated the achievement to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, praising their continued support for Kuwaiti shooting club.
He also expressed appreciation to Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, as well as the Public Authority for Sport, for their support of the Kuwaiti Shooting Federation.
He reaffirmed that the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Shooting Club, will continue its efforts to secure further achievements at regional and international levels, as well as praising the Omani organizing committee. (end)
